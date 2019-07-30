By the numbers: The list below identifies the policy stance or storyline that has resulted in the most combined interactions for articles written about the top 8 Democratic candidates, according to an analysis of the 50 biggest stories for each hopeful since March 1.

Interactions include reactions, comments and shares on Facebook and likes and retweets on Twitter.

The candidates are ranked by polling and linked items direct to the top story on that topic. The interactions number represents the combined total for those stories.

Between the lines: The short attention spans of media consumers mean that policies that resonate and catch like wildfire must be concrete and easy to grasp, without requiring much grounding in policy, which is often necessary for understanding health care and climate change plans.

The simplicity of canceling student debt may be the key driver behind its reach.

The same can be said for Donald Trump's border wall and Muslim ban during the 2016 campaign.

The other side: In the case of O'Rourke, the lack of a distinctive policy stance that has found footing has led to lackluster enthusiasm and has resulted in being defined by a message not of his own making.

Our 2020 attention tracker is based on data from NewsWhip exclusively provided to Axios as part of a project that will regularly update throughout the 2020 campaign.