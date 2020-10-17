1 hour ago - World

11 members of Vatican's Swiss Guard test positive for COVID-19

A member of the Swiss Guard wearing a face mask on Oct. 14. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images

11 members of the Vatican's Swiss Guard tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation, according to a statement released by the organization this week. The Vatican also announced that someone who lives in the same residence as Pope Francis tested positive for the virus, according to AP.

Why it matters: The positive cases draw concerns about the spread of the virus in the home of the pope, who is 83 years old.

The big picture: The pandemic has come storming back to Europe, and hope of a return to normality is being replaced by a much more ominous prospect: the return to lockdown.

  • Italy was one of the world's first major coronavirus hotspots, locking down the entire country in March, and on Wednesday reported 7,332 new positive COVID-19 tests — breaking its previous record for most infections added in a single day

Jacob Knutson
Oct 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump says he doesn't remember being tested for COVID-19 before first debate

President Trump and Joe Biden at the first presidential debate on Sept. 29.

President Trump said during a town hall event aired on NBC News Thursday that he does not recall being tested for the coronavirus before the first presidential debate on Sept. 29.

Why it matters: The president tested positive for the virus on Oct. 2, just three days after standing onstage with former Vice President Joe Biden. The Commission on Presidential Debates requires that candidates test before the event.

Sara FischerCourtenay Brown
36 mins ago - Economy & Business

The industries that won’t recover without a vaccine

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Industries that were once expected to recover after the initial coronavirus lockdowns lifted are now unlikely to bounce back until a vaccine arrives.

Why it matters: In the absence of a widely-adopted vaccine, businesses in the entertainment, travel, restaurant and other industries are struggling to overcome consumer skepticism around indoor activities — even with new safety protocols in place.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Operation Warp Speed leader hasn't spoken with Biden team about vaccine development — Over 1,000 current and ex-CDC officers decry the "politicization" of the agency.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Targeted lockdowns are the new way to control the coronavirus — Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine.
  4. Business: Employment gains are reversing course.
  5. Education: How colleges have learned to combat the coronavirus.
  6. World: The second wave strikes a fractured U.K.
