Pope Francis at his weekly general audience at the Vatican on Oct. 7. Photo: Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto via Getty Images.
Pope Francis encouraged governments and corporations around the world to protect the planet against climate change and help the poor in a TED talk, AP reports.
Why it matters: Francis warned that the world has "roughly fewer than 30" years to reduce carbon emissions and avoid the worst of climate change. He added that the transition from carbon-based fuels should take into account low-income populations and energy sector workers.
What they're saying: “Science tells us, every day with more precision, that it is necessary to act with urgency — I am not exaggerating, science tell us this — if we want to have the hope of avoiding radical changes in the climate and catastrophes,” Francis said, according to AP.
- “In fact, the earth must be taken care of, cultivated and protected; we cannot continue to squeeze it like an orange. And we can say this, taking care of the Earth is a human right."
The big picture: The Pope also called on investors to exclude companies that don't consider the environment, adding that many religious organization have already done so.