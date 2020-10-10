2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Pope calls on world to act with "urgency" to curb climate change

Pope Francis at his weekly general audience at the Vatican on Oct. 7. Photo: Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Pope Francis encouraged governments and corporations around the world to protect the planet against climate change and help the poor in a TED talk, AP reports.

Why it matters: Francis warned that the world has "roughly fewer than 30" years to reduce carbon emissions and avoid the worst of climate change. He added that the transition from carbon-based fuels should take into account low-income populations and energy sector workers.

What they're saying: “Science tells us, every day with more precision, that it is necessary to act with urgency — I am not exaggerating, science tell us this — if we want to have the hope of avoiding radical changes in the climate and catastrophes,” Francis said, according to AP.

  • “In fact, the earth must be taken care of, cultivated and protected; we cannot continue to squeeze it like an orange. And we can say this, taking care of the Earth is a human right."

The big picture: The Pope also called on investors to exclude companies that don't consider the environment, adding that many religious organization have already done so.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
9 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Why climate change is a time bomb

Smokestacks in China. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

The costs of keeping global warming below 1.5°C would exceed the economic benefits up through the year 2100, according to a new study.

Why it matters: One of the biggest challenges to climate action is time delay: we need to pay now to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but we won't experience the full benefits of those actions for generations into the future.

