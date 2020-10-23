Zuckerberg, Dorsey testifying at Senate Judiciary after election

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 17, the panel announced Friday.

The big picture Conservatives are angry that Twitter and Facebook made moves to limit the spread of the New York Post's controversial Hunter Biden coverage, and authorized subpoenas for their testimony this week.

Between the lines: Although the executives have seemingly agreed to come voluntarily, the panel still made a notable concession in scheduling the hearing. Senate Judiciary Republicans had wanted to have the hearing before the election.

Context: The hearing will focus on, the committee says, "the platforms' censorship and suppression of New York Post articles, and provide a valuable opportunity to review the companies' handling of the 2020 election."