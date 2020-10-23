2 hours ago - Technology

Zuckerberg, Dorsey testifying at Senate Judiciary after election

Photo: Mandel Ngan/Pool via Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 17, the panel announced Friday.

The big picture Conservatives are angry that Twitter and Facebook made moves to limit the spread of the New York Post's controversial Hunter Biden coverage, and authorized subpoenas for their testimony this week.

Between the lines: Although the executives have seemingly agreed to come voluntarily, the panel still made a notable concession in scheduling the hearing. Senate Judiciary Republicans had wanted to have the hearing before the election.

Context: The hearing will focus on, the committee says, "the platforms' censorship and suppression of New York Post articles, and provide a valuable opportunity to review the companies' handling of the 2020 election."

  • Dorsey and Zuckerberg, along with Google's Sundar Pichai, are also slated to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on Oct. 28 about Section 230 and content moderation.

Kyle DalyIna Fried
12 hours ago - Technology

Tech is learning that everything is politics

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's one political minefield after another for tech companies this year as the industry faces a rash of concerns including antitrust pressure, rampant misinformation and a pre-election tightening of screws from the Trump administration.

Why it matters: For much of Silicon Valley, politics has, over the past decade, gone from a non-consideration to a nagging occasional distraction to an all-consuming force that threatens some companies' very existence. New products and features, meanwhile, have gone from being all the buzz to largely an afterthought.

Ursula Perano
Oct 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Senate Judiciary advances Amy Coney Barrett nomination

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court despite a boycott by Democratic senators.

The big picture: The 12 Republicans on the panel voted in favor of advancing the nomination while the committee's 10 Democrats submitted no votes. Democrats instead placed enlarged photos of Affordable Care Act beneficiaries in their seats, drawing attention to the upcoming Supreme Court case on the legislation. A full Senate vote on Barrett's nomination is set for Oct. 26.

Axios
1 hour ago - Health

U.S. hits highest daily COVID-19 case count since pandemic began

COVID Tracking Project

The U.S. confirmed at least 83,010 coronavirus cases on Friday, the country's highest daily total since the pandemic started, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

By the numbers: Friday's total surpassed the U.S.'s previous record set on July 17 when 76,842 cases were recorded. 

