Tech CEOs back for more Hill testimony right before election

The CEOs of Twitter, Google and Facebook will testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on October 28, six days before Election Day, a committee aide confirmed to Axios.

Driving the news: On Thursday, the committee authorized subpoenas for Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Google's Sundar Pichai and Twitter's Jack Dorsey. By Friday evening, the companies and the committee worked out a date, first reported by Politico.

Between the lines: All three companies offered to testify the week of November 16, after the election, and the committee insisted on an earlier date before the election, a source familiar with the situation told Axios.

Details: The hearing is expected to focus on efforts to modify Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the law that protects tech platforms from liability for user-contributed content.

  • Republicans want to make the liability shield contingent on changes in what they charge is anti-conservative bias by the companies, while Democrats hope to pressure them to tighten user privacy and change what they see as monopolistic practices.

What they're saying: Twitter confirmed CEO Jack Dorsey would be testifying before the committee on October 28.

  • ."@jack has voluntarily agreed to testify virtually before the @SenateCommerce Committee on October 28 — less than a week before the US Presidential Election.It must be constructive & focused on what matters most to the American people: how we work together to protect elections."

Our thought bubble: Squeezing this hearing in before the election gives it a political spin and could damage bipartisan efforts to revise Section 230 by making it tougher for the parties to find common ground.

Senate panel votes to subpoena Big Tech CEOs

The Senate Commerce Committee has voted to authorize subpoenas compelling Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai to testify before the panel.

Why it matters: The tech giants are yet again facing a potential grilling on Capitol Hill sometime before the end of the year, at a time when tech is being used as a punching bag from both the left and right.

Congress looks to squeeze Big Tech ahead of election

Tech companies are bracing for a tough day in three separate Capitol Hill committees Thursday, as lawmakers move to show they're tough on social media platforms in the days leading up to the election.

Why it matters: Big Tech has become a go-to punching bag for both the right and left, and tech policy has become increasingly fertile ground for grievance politics.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Politics: Trump heads to Walter Reed hospital for "the next few days" — Trump's physician details president's COVID-19 treatment — Biden says he received 2 COVID-19 tests before visiting Michigan — Trumpworld coronavirus tracker — White House has no plans to mandate masks.
  2. Health: Age and obesity put Trump at high risk for severe coronavirus infection Health officials warn of "twindemic"Infections rise in 25 states.
  3. Business: Stocks slump and oil drops after Trump tests positive — Dark clouds forming in emerging markets — U.S. economy added 661,000 jobs in September.
  4. Media: Chris Wallace to Fox News viewers: "Wear the damn mask"
  5. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 34,460,100 — Total deaths: 1,025,567 — Total recoveries: 23,917,167Map.
  6. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 7,325,715 — Total deaths: 208,600 — Total recoveries: 2,860,650 — Total tests: 104,845,807Map.
