Highlights:

On government regulation: Zuckerberg continues to ask Congress for regulation. He praised Senate’s Honest Ads Act as “good floor for what should be passed.”

On self regulation: "We’re passed the point where it makes sense for Facebook to unilaterally make decisions." Zuckerberg cited an appeal process they're building for those who disagree with Facebook’s decision in removing content.

On election security: He praised Facebook's handling in elections around the world such as in Ireland and the European Parliament election.

On deepfakes: Zuckerberg is laying the groundwork for defining deepfakes on the platform. "We're currently evolving what the policy needs to be" on deepfakes. Facebook is talking to a lot of different experts on this.

On breaking up Facebook: "Breaking up these companies wouldn't make any of these companies better. ... You would have those issues, you'd just be much less equipped to deal with them."

On Libra currency: "We helped and played a role in helping to stand this up. We’ll be just one of the voices. We need to help stand up more independent processes."