Zuckerberg wants to help 4 million people register to vote in 2020

CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote Tuesday in an op-ed that Facebook's 2020 goal is "to help 4 million people register to vote."

Why it matters: Facebook has faced scrutiny over the last four years for the way its platform was unwittingly used in spreading misinformation during the 2016 election cycle. Now, the company is doing everything in its power to bolster civic engagement ahead of the November election.

Detail: In an opinion piece for USA TODAY, the largest newspaper by circulation in the U.S., Zuckerberg said he believes Facebook "has a responsibility not just to prevent voter suppression — which disproportionately targets people of color — but to actively support well-informed voter engagement, registration, and turnout."

The chief executive also doubled down on Facebook's decision to not fact-check political ads, noting that in his opinion "the best way hold politicians accountable is through voting, and I believe we should trust voters to make judgements for themselves."

Zuckerberg's announcement comes amid a nationwide reckoning around racial inequality across the U.S.

What's next: Zuckerberg says that the company expects more than 160 million people in the U.S. will see authoritative information, like reminders to register and information about voting by mail in the general election from July through November.