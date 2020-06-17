10 mins ago - Technology

Zuckerberg wants to help 4 million people register to vote in 2020

Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote Tuesday in an op-ed that Facebook's 2020 goal is "to help 4 million people register to vote."

Why it matters: Facebook has faced scrutiny over the last four years for the way its platform was unwittingly used in spreading misinformation during the 2016 election cycle. Now, the company is doing everything in its power to bolster civic engagement ahead of the November election.

Detail: In an opinion piece for USA TODAY, the largest newspaper by circulation in the U.S., Zuckerberg said he believes Facebook "has a responsibility not just to prevent voter suppression — which disproportionately targets people of color — but to actively support well-informed voter engagement, registration, and turnout."

  • The chief executive also doubled down on Facebook's decision to not fact-check political ads, noting that in his opinion "the best way hold politicians accountable is through voting, and I believe we should trust voters to make judgements for themselves."
  • Zuckerberg's announcement comes amid a nationwide reckoning around racial inequality across the U.S.

What's next: Zuckerberg says that the company expects more than 160 million people in the U.S. will see authoritative information, like reminders to register and information about voting by mail in the general election from July through November.

  • It also plans to soon launch a tool that allows people in the U.S. to see fewer political and issue ads on Facebook, a move originally announced in January.

Rashaan Ayesh
Jun 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign circulates petition demanding Facebook crack down on misinformation

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign published a petition and a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday demanding that the social media giant implement stronger misinformation rules and hold politicians, including President Trump, accountable for spreading lies.

Why it matters: Biden is directly challenging Facebook over its misinformation policies months ahead of the 2020 election. Many Democrats have been calling for Facebook to more closely regulate misinformation on its platform, especially since some credit Facebook for President Trump's 2016 victory.

Ina FriedKia Kokalitcheva
Jun 11, 2020 - Technology

Scoop: Facebook establishing a venture arm to invest in startups

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook has been hiring seasoned tech investors to help lead a new "multimillion dollar" investment fund within its experimental apps team, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Starting a formal investing program aimed at startups could bolster the company's ability to spot the next big social app before it becomes big. That visibility is all the more important given that antitrust scrutiny has likely closed the door on large acquisitions by Facebook for the near future.

Kia Kokalitcheva
Jun 11, 2020 - Technology

Chris Cox returns to Facebook after leaving last year

Photo: Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images

Chris Cox, a longtime Facebook executive who exited the company last year after a disagreement with CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is returning as chief product officer, per the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: Cox is coming back at a time when Facebook faces continued criticism over its content policies and is just months away from the next U.S. presidential election, the last of which exposed the company's blind spots as to how it saw its influence elections.