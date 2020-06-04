ZoomInfo's IPO is the largest in tech this year

ZoomInfo, a Vancouver, Wash.-based SaaS platform for sales, marketing, and recruiting data, raised $935 million in its IPO. The company priced 44.5 million shares at $21, above its original $16-$18 price range, for an initial market cap of around $8 billion.

Why it matters: It's the year's largest tech IPO, and is likely to get some trading boost from confusion with videoconferencing company Zoom Communications.

Details: ZoomInfo reported $400,000 of net income on $102 million in revenue for Q1, and will trade on the Nasdaq (ZI). JPMorgan was the IPO underwriter, while company shareholders include TA Associates and the Carlyle Group.

Bonus: Why does every startup sound fast now?

The bottom line: "The company says it has 202,000 paying users, serving 15,000 companies, with market intelligence and data analytics on 14 million companies." — Brian Deagon, IBD