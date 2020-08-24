Zoom outage halts classes, meetings

Videoconferencing software Zoom is experiencing a widespread outage on Monday, with many users unable to join or launch video meetings.

Why it matters: During the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom has become the go-to solution for many businesses and schools trying to function remotely.

What they're saying: “We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars and are working on a fix for this issue," Zoom said in a statement to Axios. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”