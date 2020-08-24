1 hour ago - Technology

Zoom outage halts classes, meetings

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo illustration: Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Videoconferencing software Zoom is experiencing a widespread outage on Monday, with many users unable to join or launch video meetings.

Why it matters: During the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom has become the go-to solution for many businesses and schools trying to function remotely.

What they're saying: “We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars and are working on a fix for this issue," Zoom said in a statement to Axios. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

Dave Lawler
1 hour ago - World

German doctors say tests suggest Putin critic Navalny was poisoned

Navalny in 2019. Photo: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was probably poisoned but is not currently in danger of dying, according to doctors at the Berlin hospital where he remains in an induced coma, per AP.

Why it matters: Navalny is the best-known critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and several other prominent government critics have been poisoned in recent years.

Sara FischerDan Primack
1 hour ago - Technology

TikTok sues Trump administration over ban

Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

TikTok is suing the Trump administration over the president's executive order to ban the app unless it's sold to a U.S. company, arguing it's no security threat and that it was deprived due process.

Why it matters: There are bipartisan concerns that TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, could share U.S. user data with Beijing. TikTok has lobbied aggressively to dispel those accusations and now says the executive order is invalid because the government has failed to prove that point.

Ina Fried
2 hours ago - Technology

Tech giants pile onto Apple amid App Store criticism

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A steady drip of criticism over Apple's App Store policies has become a torrent, as even other tech giants feel emboldened to pile on — but Apple's path to satisfying its critics is uncertain.

Why it matters: Apple's policies aren't that different from those governing other digital marketplaces, but its size and inflexibility could fuel regulatory action from antitrust authorities in the U.S. and beyond.

