President Volodymyr Zelensky's impassioned pleas Wednesday rekindled congressional talk of supporting a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Why it matters: While most members of Congress still maintain having the U.S. and NATO enforce such a zone would drag Americans into a superpower conflict with Russia, the openness of a few members to consider various options for air involvement represented a shift in tone from recent days.

What they're saying: "I wouldn't say [a no-fly zone] is off the table," House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told Axios while leaving the auditorium where members watched Zelensky's virtual address.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), a member of the House Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees, made the case for a limited humanitarian no-fly zone over a part of the country.

He also advocated for using non-kinetic ways to enforce a no-fly zone.

"We can ground airplanes without ever firing a shot. Now I'm sure one of the factors is that they don't want to front that technology ... but the technology does exist, and we can do it."

He didn't elaborate.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) told Axios he's intrigued by a Wall Street Journal op-ed proposing an international humanitarian airlift as an alternative.

It would involve countries not viewed as hostile to Russia — Brazil, Egypt, India and the United Arab Emirates — flying planes full of humanitarian goods into Ukraine.

He started pitching the idea to his colleagues as they streamed out of the auditorium.

"I just think it's not all-or-nothing," Wicker said. "There are a myriad of nuanced ways to protect Ukraine from indiscriminate bombing of civilians."

During his remarks, Zelensky invoked the Pearl Harbor and 9/11 attacks in asking Americans to empathize with the daily onslaught Ukrainians face amid Russia's invasion.

He also played a graphic video showing the destruction of his country, including the targeting of children.

He closed his remarks by addressing the members in English.

Some stopped short of calling for international involvement in Ukraine's airspace.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) highlighted a slew of other actions the U.S. could take — supplying planes and more weaponry, closing all ports to Russian imports and sanctioning all leaders of Russia in addition to oligarchs.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a veteran who's feverishly pushed Congress and the Biden administration to send fighter jets and military aid, spelled out why a no-fly zone could not be implemented.

"We can't because we can't directly engage with Russia. That's a whole other level that does set up a much more widespread conflict."

The big picture: President Biden on Tuesday signed into law a bill that includes $13.6 billion for assistance to Ukraine.