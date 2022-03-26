Zelensky seeks more energy exports at Doha summit

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded with energy-producing countries gathered in Doha, Qatar for an increase in the supply of oil and natural gas exports to Europe, the Associated Press reported.

Driving the news: In an unscheduled appearance Saturday at the annual summit, Zelensky asked attendees to help replace Europe’s supply of fossil fuels that's been badly affected by sanctions on Russian exports amid the country’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

What he’s saying: “The responsible states, in particular the state of Qatar, you are reliable and reputable suppliers of energy resources,” Zelensky said in his video address.

“And you can contribute to stabilizing the situation in Europe. There is much that can be done to restore justice,” he added.

“The future of Europe depends on your efforts. I urge you to increase energy production to make Russia understand that no state should use energy as a weapon and to blackmail the world,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky also alluded to how the ongoing war could spur a food crisis that would have a ripple effect in the Middle East, Latin America and elsewhere.

The big picture: Qatar is one of the world’s leading producers of natural gas.

Yes, but: After Zelensky's remarks, Qatar Energy CEO Saad Sherida al-Kaabi said that his country wouldn’t be able to send more gas to Europe “immediately,” the AP reported.