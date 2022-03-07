Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute will announce Monday that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is receiving its Ronald Reagan Freedom Award "for his courageous fight against tyranny and for his indomitable stance for freedom and democracy."

What they're saying: "The world applauds President Zelensky and all that he stands for — democracy, individual liberty, freedom, and hope," said Fred Ryan, chairman of the foundation and institute board of trustees.

The big picture: Former President Reagan bestowed his first Freedom Award on Mikhail Gorbachev at the Reagan Library in 1992.