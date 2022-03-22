Zelensky asks Pope to play "mediating role" to end Russian aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Pope Francis in a call on Tuesday that a "mediating role of the Holy see ... would be appreciated" as the Russian invasion enters its 27th day.

What he's saying: "Told His Holiness about the difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops. The mediating role of the Holy See in ending human suffering would be appreciated," Zelensky said in a tweet.

Zelensky said he also thanked the Pope for his prayers for "Ukraine and peace."

Over the weekend, the Pope tweeted in support of Ukraine, saying that there is "no justification" for the "senseless massacre" caused by Russia.

"Let us be close to this martyred people, let us embrace them with affection with concrete commitment and prayer," the Pope said.

The big picture: The Holy See has said that it is willing to act "as mediator in negotiations aiming to end the war in Ukraine."

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, told Italian media earlier this month that he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, but added that Russia gave "no signals so far" to accept the Holy See's role as mediator.

