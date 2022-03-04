Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for solidarity in a message broadcast to thousands of people gathered in cities across Europe on Friday.

Driving the news: Zelensky in the speech, which came a little over a week after Russia began its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, said that if Ukraine fell, "Europe will not stand."

"If we will fall, you will fall so please don't be silent, do not turn the blind on eye on this," he added.

What they're saying: "If we win, and I'm sure we'll win, this will be the victory for the whole democratic world," Zelensky said.

"This will be the victory of our freedom. This will be the victory of light over darkness, of freedom over slavery."

Zelensky also paid tribute to those who have died with a moment of silence.

"Those who are making heroic deeds in different areas protecting their country and have given their lives away for this," he said.

"They're protecting your Europe and they're greeting each other, wishing each other good health....this is our heart, this is the heart of Ukraine, standing together against the evil," Zelensky added.

Details: The speech was broadcast over Zoom to cities across Europe, including Bratislava, Frankfurt, Prague, Lyon, Tbilisi, Vienna and Vilnius, according to CNN.

In Prague, thousands cheered in Wenceslas Square as Zelensky gave his speech. Large Ukrainian flags were seen and buildings were lit up in blue and yellow.

A pro-Ukraine rally was also held in Tbilisi, Georgia. The crowd, sporting their Ukrainian flags, cheered when Zelensky held his fist up in the air in a salute at the end.

Demonstrators watch an address of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the big screen during a rally in support of Ukraine in Tbilisi. Photo: Vano Shlamov/AFP via Getty Images.

