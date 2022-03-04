Zelensky to Europe: "If we will fall, you will fall so please don't be silent"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for solidarity in a message broadcast to thousands of people gathered in cities across Europe on Friday.
Driving the news: Zelensky in the speech, which came a little over a week after Russia began its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, said that if Ukraine fell, "Europe will not stand."
- "If we will fall, you will fall so please don't be silent, do not turn the blind on eye on this," he added.
What they're saying: "If we win, and I'm sure we'll win, this will be the victory for the whole democratic world," Zelensky said.
- "This will be the victory of our freedom. This will be the victory of light over darkness, of freedom over slavery."
- Zelensky also paid tribute to those who have died with a moment of silence.
- "Those who are making heroic deeds in different areas protecting their country and have given their lives away for this," he said.
- "They're protecting your Europe and they're greeting each other, wishing each other good health....this is our heart, this is the heart of Ukraine, standing together against the evil," Zelensky added.
Details: The speech was broadcast over Zoom to cities across Europe, including Bratislava, Frankfurt, Prague, Lyon, Tbilisi, Vienna and Vilnius, according to CNN.
- In Prague, thousands cheered in Wenceslas Square as Zelensky gave his speech. Large Ukrainian flags were seen and buildings were lit up in blue and yellow.
- A pro-Ukraine rally was also held in Tbilisi, Georgia. The crowd, sporting their Ukrainian flags, cheered when Zelensky held his fist up in the air in a salute at the end.
Go deeper: