22 mins ago - World

Zelensky to Europe: "If we will fall, you will fall so please don't be silent"

TuAnh Dam
Photo by Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for solidarity in a message broadcast to thousands of people gathered in cities across Europe on Friday.

Driving the news: Zelensky in the speech, which came a little over a week after Russia began its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, said that if Ukraine fell, "Europe will not stand."

  • "If we will fall, you will fall so please don't be silent, do not turn the blind on eye on this," he added.

What they're saying: "If we win, and I'm sure we'll win, this will be the victory for the whole democratic world," Zelensky said.

  • "This will be the victory of our freedom. This will be the victory of light over darkness, of freedom over slavery."
  • Zelensky also paid tribute to those who have died with a moment of silence.
  • "Those who are making heroic deeds in different areas protecting their country and have given their lives away for this," he said.
  • "They're protecting your Europe and they're greeting each other, wishing each other good health....this is our heart, this is the heart of Ukraine, standing together against the evil," Zelensky added.

Details: The speech was broadcast over Zoom to cities across Europe, including Bratislava, Frankfurt, Prague, Lyon, Tbilisi, Vienna and Vilnius, according to CNN.

  • A pro-Ukraine rally was also held in Tbilisi, Georgia. The crowd, sporting their Ukrainian flags, cheered when Zelensky held his fist up in the air in a salute at the end.
Demonstrators watch an address of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the big screen during a rally in support of Ukraine in Tbilisi Photo: Vano Shlamov/AFP via Getty Images.
Demonstrators watch an address of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the big screen during a rally in support of Ukraine in Tbilisi. Photo: Vano Shlamov/AFP via Getty Images.

