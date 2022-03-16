"Servant of the People," a comedy series featuring now Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, is once again available on Netflix, the streaming service announced on Wednesday.

Driving the news: The series, in which Zelensky plays a Ukrainian high school teacher who unexpectedly becomes president, first aired in Ukraine in 2015. It has now found its way back on several streaming platforms worlwide, as Zelensky became the face of the resistance amid Russia's unprovoked attack of Ukraine.

What they're saying: “It’s quite an old show already, [but] of course, given the circumstances, it’s become very, very, very interesting for everybody," Nicola Söderlund, a managing partner with the distribution company, told AP.

“People get surprised that a comedian can be a politician, but he was,” adds Söderlund. “His skills in getting compelling messages to the people, which is what to do if you’re a TV host, have helped him a lot becoming a politician.”

"Servant of the People" won best feature series at Teletriumph Awards in Ukraine and also the Gold Remi Award for Television Comedy at the 2016 WorldFest in Houston, per AP.

