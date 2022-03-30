Pew: Americans give Zelensky highest approval rating of international leaders

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Around 7 in 10 Americans (72%) have a lot or some confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, higher than any other international leader recorded, a new Pew Research survey found.

Driving the news: Zelensky has become a very vocal leader for his country after the latest unprovoked attack by Russia.

Details: For the survey, Pew asked 3,581 U.S. adults from March 21 to 27 about their confidence level in world leaders.

By the numbers: Zelensky has a 72% positive confidence rating, with Americans voicing "some or a lot" of confidence in the Ukrainian President. 33% of the 72% expressed a lot of confidence in Zelensky.

Zelensky is followed by French President Emmanuel Macron (55%), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (53%), President Biden (48%), and Chinese President Xi Jinping (15%) Russian President Vladimir Putin received dismal ratings, with only 6% of adults expressing confidence in him after Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine.

Of note: Putin not only has lowest recorded on the survey; he has "an all-time low in surveys going back nearly two decades," per Pew.

77% of those surveyed said to have no confidence at all in Putin.

What they're saying: "In the month since the start of a bloody defensive war with Russia, Zelenskyy has mobilized Ukrainian forces to repel the invasion and urged Western powers – the United States in particular – to provide his country with more arms and aid," Pew said.

