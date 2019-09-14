Drones launched by Yemen rebels hit Saudi Arabian oil facilities

Yemen's Houthi rebels have taken credit for a drone attacks that targeted the world's largest oil processing facility at Abqaiq and a major oilfield at Khurais in Saudi Arabia early Saturday morning, reports AP.

Why it matters: The Houthi strikes were the largest attacks on "Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure in more than a decade," reports Bloomberg. Saudi Arabia has shutdown half of its oil production for the day, amounting to a loss of 5 million barrels — roughly 5% of the world's daily crude oil production, per the Wall Street Journal.