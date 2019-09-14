Drones launched by Yemen rebels hit Saudi Arabian oil facilities

Yemen's Houthi rebels have taken credit for a drone attacks that targeted the world's largest oil processing facility at Abqaiq and a major oilfield at Khurais in Saudi Arabia early Saturday morning, reports AP.
Why it matters: The Houthi strikes were the largest attacks on "Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure in more than a decade," reports Bloomberg. Saudi Arabia has shutdown half of its oil production for the day, amounting to a loss of 5 million barrels — roughly 5% of the world's daily crude oil production, per the Wall Street Journal.
- The plant, which burst into flames, is "crucial to global energy supplies," writes AP.
- Executives from Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil giant, are having an emergency meeting to determine the damage of the strikes, says Bloomberg.
- The attacks come as Saudi Aramco is reviving preparations for a massive IPO.
Thought bubble, per Axios' Ben Geman: The attack is likely to push oil prices upward, perhaps significantly so, thanks to concern about geopolitical risk — even if, as the Wall Street Journal reports, production is quickly restored and overall Saudi supplies to global markets aren’t disrupted.
The big picture: The attack by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels is likely to increase tensions across the Persian Gulf between Saudi Arabia and Iran — bringing potential "risk to global oil supply," writes Bloomberg.
- The Houthi rebels, with Iran's support, have been fighting the Saudi-backed central government for years in a war that's led to the one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
