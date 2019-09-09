Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

J.P. Morgan Chase is close to winning the lead advisory role for state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco's IPO, which is expected to be the largest ever at $25 billion. A final decision is expected next week, CNBC reports, citing inside sources.

What's happening: Saudi authorities reportedly plan to sell 5% of Aramco’s shares on the local Tadawul stock exchange and launch another, much larger, offering in a foreign market in the next 2 years.