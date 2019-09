Why it matters: The move comes as the kingdom is grappling with the rise of U.S. production and other forces that have held down the price of oil, the country's dominant revenue source.

It also comes amid revived preparations for the IPO of state oil giant Aramco.

The royal decree replacing al-Falih arrives just days after he was removed as board chairman of Aramco.

The big picture: Al-Falih, who was appointed in 2016, has been among the most prominent figures in global oil markets. During his tenure, OPEC began a joint production-limiting pact with Russia in an effort to tighten up global markets — an ongoing agreement that has had mixed results.

Per the Financial Times ($), "Abdulaziz, the new energy minister, joined the oil ministry in the 1980s and served in several positions including deputy minister and most recently as minister of state for energy affairs, a position he held since 2017."

