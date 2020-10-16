33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

College Reaction poll: More college students would protest Trump win

Data: College Reaction/Axios Poll; Note: 3.3% margin of error; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Six in 10 college students say they'll shame friends who can vote but don't — and four in 10 plan to engage in protests if President Trump wins reelection, a new College Reaction survey for Axios finds.

Why it matters: These measures of intensity bolster findings from several recent surveys that suggest the election may draw higher than normal turnout from young voters, boosting Joe Biden's prospects — and fueling mass demonstrations if Trump prevails.

  • Just 3% of the students surveyed said they would protest if Joe Biden were elected.
  • "Political expression is etched into this generation's DNA," College Reaction founder Cyrus Beschloss told Axios. "Vote-hooky won't just draw side-eye, it could bruise a student's reputation in some social circles. Civic engagement is cool now."

The big picture: Millennials and Generation Z voters make up more than one third of the U.S. electorate. They're racially and ethnically diverse and overwhelmingly progressive.

  • Democrats have long struggled to get younger Americans to show up at the polls. But this year, there are signs they could vote at levels not seen since Barack Obama's 2008 election.
  • A Harvard Kennedy School survey released last month found that 63% of 18-to-29 year olds said they'll "definitely" vote this year, 16 percentage points higher than 2016.
  • More than 1 million 18-29 year olds have already cast ballots this year, more than four times as many as at the same point in 2016, according to the Democratic data firm TargetSmart.

The latest: The coronavirus has triggered a surge in early voting.

  • Older people are voting early at higher rates than young people, but more than 229,000 first-time voters under 30 have already cast ballots, up from 87,000 at this point in 2016.
  • And TargetSmart CEO Tom Bonier tells Axios that because young voters are considered less vulnerable to the virus, many may turn out in person on election day.

Methodology: The poll was conducted Oct. 6-7, 2020, from a representative sample of 875 college students. The margin of error is +/- 3.3 percentage points. College Reaction’s polling is conducted using a demographically representative panel of college students from around the country. The surveys are administered digitally.

Go deeper

Maria Arias
Oct 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

50% of Americans expect to know who won within a day or two of Election Day

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

82% of voters from both parties say it is at least somewhat important to know who won the presidential election within a day or two of Election Day, yet only half expressed confidence that this will happen, according to a Pew Research Center study.

Why it matters: The 2020 election is expected to set records for the number of mail-in ballots cast due to the pandemic. Depending on the margins in key swing states, it's possible that the winner of the election will not be known until mail-in ballots are counted.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alison Snyder, author of Science
14 hours ago - Science

Counting Chinese STEM students in the U.S.

Reproduced from a CSET report; Chart: Axios Visuals

Chinese students make up 16% of all graduate STEM students in the U.S. and 2% of undergraduate STEM students, per a new report from Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Oct 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Michelle Obama and LeBron James join forces for early voting drive

Combination images of former first lady Michelle Obama and NBA star LeBron James. Photos: Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Former first lady Michelle Obama and NBA star LeBron James are teaming up their get-out-the-vote campaigns to encourage people to cast their ballots early for the general election.

Driving the news: Obama's When We All Vote and James' More Than a Vote campaigns are hosting a series of events across the U.S. Oct. 18–31, featuring celebrities, DJs and food, while also providing information on voting.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow