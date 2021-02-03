Sign up for our daily briefing

Young and middle-aged adults responsible for most COVID spread

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

The coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. has been chiefly driven by young and middle-aged people, while killing mostly older people.

Driving the news: Adults aged 20-49 were responsible for the vast majority of virus transmission last year, even after schools reopened in the fall, according to a new study published in Science.

Why it matters: The U.S. vaccination effort is racing to keep up with the spread of new, more transmissible variants of the virus. Millions more Americans could be infected before a substantial portion of the population is vaccinated, making transmission patterns deeply relevant.

  • The notion that non-vulnerable people can go about their normal lives, while vulnerable people self-isolate, has not borne out in the U.S.

By the numbers: Three-quarters of new infections originated from adults 20-49 until mid-August of last year. Adults 35-49 contributed the most to spread.

  • In October, after a large portion of U.S. students returned to school, this age group was still responsible for about 72% of new infections.
  • The study estimates that school reopenings increased total infections by about 26% as of October, and deaths by about 6% — because children and teenagers spread the virus to adults, who are "more transmission efficient."

Between the lines: Young and middle-aged adults "naturally have most contacts to other adults aged 20 and above, which are more susceptible" to the virus, and they were more mobile from April on, per the study.

The bottom line: "This suggests that additional interventions to adults aged 20-49, including rapid mass vaccination if vaccines prove to block transmission, could bring resurgent COVID-19 epidemics under control," the authors conclude.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Axios-Ipsos poll: New strains, not school spread, drive virus fearsA longer, deadlier pandemic.
  2. Vaccine: Biden administration will ship COVID vaccine directly to pharmacies — CDC: Vaccine database on race and ethnicity paints incomplete picture — Vaccine chaos may undermine second doses.
  3. Politics: Trump administration lobbied against states on COVID-19 vaccine funding — GOP senators release details of $618 billion COVID relief package.
  4. Economy: COVID-19 prompts food stamp spending increaseThe state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  5. World: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is highly effective, study finds — Bushfire burns Perth Hills homes while Australian city is on lockdown.
  6. Sports: Australian Open set to bring a slice of normalcy to the sports world.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
17 hours ago - Health

Biden administration will ship COVID vaccine directly to pharmacies

Coordinator of COVID-19 response and counselor to President Biden Jeff Zients. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

More than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to about 6,500 pharmacies across the U.S. beginning Feb. 11, the White House said Tuesday.

Why it matters: Local, national and supermarket pharmacies have an existing customer base, user portals and other established resources when it comes to mass flu and shingles immunization protocols. The federal government hopes this will expand access and speed up the vaccination process.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Feb 2, 2021 - Health

Vaccine chaos may undermine second doses

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Some of the same problems that have plagued the coronavirus vaccine rollout could also make it harder for people to get the second dose of the vaccines.

Why it matters: The two vaccines authorized so far both require two shots to reach the full potential of their protection, and those second shots need to happen within a specific window of time —putting extra pressure on a system that’s already struggling to work out its kinks.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow