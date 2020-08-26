46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Alexander Vindman's brother files complaint alleging whistleblower retaliation

Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, whose brother, Alexander, served as a key witness during President Trump's impeachment, filed a complaint last week with the Pentagon's inspector general suggesting he was retaliated against for disclosing potential ethics violations by senior White House officials, his lawyers confirmed on Wednesday.

The state of play: Vindman, like his brother, is a decorated Iraq War veteran and served at the National Security Council as a senior lawyer and ethics official. They were dismissed simultaneously in February, though top military leaders, including Defense Secretary Mark Esper, claim they were not politically targeted.

What happened: Details about Vindman's complaint were first made public in a letter from top House Democrats, including House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney and House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff, who asked the Pentagon's internal watchdog to open an investigation into the matter.

  • The Democrats say Vindman's complaint alleges he was retaliated against for raising concerns about Trump's 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
  • They also say the complaint alleges that he was removed from the NSC after he reported potential legal and ethical violations and allegations of sexism by National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and NSC chief of staff Alex Gray.

What he's saying: "There were allegations of sexism, violations of standards of ethical conduct for employees and violations of the Anti-Deficiency Act ... I notified my supervisors on the NSC staff and White House Counsel’s Office about each of these concerns," Vindman wrote in a March memorandum that was attached to his complaint.

  • "While any of these infractions are serious, together they form a disturbing pattern of flagrant disregard for rules." 
  • "I fear that if this situation persists, personnel will depart and national security will be harmed.  I request you inquire into the facts and allegations herein and take appropriate action."

Updated 23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 23,979,121 — Total deaths: 821,351— Total recoveries: 15,626,225 — Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 5,796,772 — Total deaths: 179,032 — Total recoveries: 2,053,699 — Total tests: 73,535,820Map.
  3. Politics: Carson: It would "behoove" us to move forward with COVID-19 vaccine and treatment testing
  4. Health: Black Americans are less willing to take a first-generation vaccine — The FDA plays defense.
  5. Business: "Long-haul" COVID can lead to big bills for patients — Consumer confidence is wilting.
1 hour ago - World

U.S. presses Israel to cool ties with China over support for Iran

Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Jerusalem on Monday to further cool relations with China and limit Chinese investments in Israel over the new strategic partnership agreement China signed with Iran, Israeli and U.S. officials said.

Why it matters: The Trump administration has been lobbying Israel for two years to scale back its relations with China. Until now, those efforts have had very little success.

2 hours ago - Science

National Weather Service warns of "unsurvivable" Hurricane Laura storm surge

Graphic: NOAA

The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday warned that an "unsurvivable" storm surge from Hurricane Laura is approaching Texas and Louisiana, projected to reach as high as 20 feet and penetrating up to 30 miles inland.

Why it matters: It is urging residents in need of evacuation to do so immediately. The surge is predicted to begin by Wednesday.

