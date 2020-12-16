A year of erased progress in the workplace

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios
The pandemic didn't just move us forward in terms of workplace transformations — it also moved us back, erasing decades of workplace progress and deepening existing societal inequalities.
Why it matters: It could take years to reach the levels of equity that existed before the coronavirus ravaged the U.S. economy.
1. A generation of American women has been set back.
In February, before the pandemic, women in the U.S. hit a milestone. For the first time in history, they held the majority of non-farm payroll jobs, outnumbering men in the workforce.
- Since then, nearly 900,000 women have dropped out of the labor force, primarily due to pandemic-era child care responsibilities.
2. The pandemic has deepened the divide between the two worlds of work.
"We're seeing a really strong dichotomy between white-collar and blue-collar work," says Levit, the workplace expert. "We treat our front-line workers like cogs in the machine."
- Front-line workers represent around 80% of the workforce, but they've received just 1% of the tech investment since the onset of the pandemic, per Levit's research.
- While companies dove into providing mental health resources and Zoom happy hours to keep their white-collar workers sane and happy, little attention was paid to burnout among essential workers.
Go deeper with my reporting on these troubling trends from earlier this year: