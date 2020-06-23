19 mins ago - Economy & Business

Yale economist: Dollar will fall 35% "sooner rather than later"

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Yale University senior fellow and former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman Stephen Roach is the latest to predict the end of the dollar's run as the world's dominant currency, telling MarketWatch in an interview Monday that his forecast for a sharp deterioration of the greenback could happen "sooner rather than later."

What he said: Roach predicts the dollar will soon decline by 35% against its major rivals. “This massive shift to fiscal stimulus is going to blow out the national savings rates and the current-account deficit,” he said, reiterating comments he made in a recent op-ed published by Bloomberg News on June 14.

  • In the Bloomberg piece, Roach argued the dollar's "downtrend could gather momentum in the years ahead, especially with the U.S. currently leading the charge in de-globalization and decoupling."
  • “In a COVID era everything unfolds at warp speed,” he told MarketWatch on Monday. He pointed to the contraction of the U.S. economy from an unemployment rate that was hovering around a 50-year low at around 3.5% in January to the highest unemployment rate on record in April.

The backdrop: Currency analysts and fund managers have been calling for the dollar to weaken materially for years, while top economists like former Bank of England governor Mark Carney have called for the world to diversify away from the greenback. But this hasn't yet happened to any meaningful degree.

Kendall Baker
Sports

MLB owners vote to kick off 60-game season next month

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It sure looks like baseball will finally be played in 2020.

The state of play: MLB owners voted unanimously Monday to impose a 60-game season that will begin around July 24, assuming players sign off on health-and-safety protocols and agree to arrive in home markets by July 1 to begin "spring" training.

Dion Rabouin
Economy & Business

The coronavirus recovery may be W-shaped

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

U.S. economic data has shown improvement in recent reports, starting with May's nonfarm payrolls report and including new home sales, various Fed manufacturing indexes and retail sales, all showing better-than-expected rebounds.

Why it matters: The momentum could reverse quickly if the coronavirus pandemic picks back up and policymakers drag their feet on renewing stimulus measures, experts say.

Axios
Economy & Business

Larry Kudlow fights statistics on black-white wealth gap

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says he believes the wealth gap between black and white people has narrowed, and questioned statistics that show the gap now is as wide as it was in the 1960s.

Why it matters: In an interview with "Axios on HBO," President Trump's top economic adviser told Axios' Jonathan Swan that different measures of wealth suggest there has been progress — meaning the advice Trump is getting is out of sync with the conclusion of recent studies.

