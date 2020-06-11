2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Consumer price index falls for third straight month for first time in its history

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. consumer price index fell for the third straight month in May with a gauge of the index that removes volatile food and energy prices also negative for a third month in a row.

Why it matters: The reports fan worries that the coronavirus pandemic could spark deflation, further eroding U.S. growth.

  • It was the first time in the history of the series, which dates back to the 1950s, that the CPI has declined for three straight months.
  • April marked the lowest that the core CPI has ever fallen, touching -0.4%.
  • May's CPI also showed the smallest year-over-year increase since 2011, at 1.2%, and followed another historically small increase in April.

Watch this space: May's CPI was the latest government report to come with a warning. The Labor Department said it was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, as in-store data collection has been suspended since March 16.

  • The department added that data collection last month was also impacted “by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments,” leading to “an increase in the number of prices being considered temporarily unavailable and imputed.”
  • BLS said the same thing in its CPI report last month and noted a “misclassification error” in its highly followed jobs report released last

Go deeper: Why the Fed wants higher inflation

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 7,400,013 — Total deaths: 417,133 — Total recoveries — 3,484,672Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,000,464 — Total deaths: 112,924 — Total recoveries: 533,504 — Total tested: 21,467,820Map.
  3. Public health: U.S. cases surpass 2 million — Scientists struggle to find a clear message on Black Lives Matter protests.
  4. 2020 election: Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  5. Economy: 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
  6. ⛳️ Sports: The PGA Tour resumes in Texas after 3-month hiatus.
Other resources (<1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
57 mins ago - Economy & Business

1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Data: U.S. Employment and Training Administration via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 1.5 million Americans filed jobless claims last week, according to data released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

Why it matters: Unemployment applications have tapered off from their peak at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but remain at historically high rates even as states take steps to reopen and businesses start to bring workers back.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The Fed faces calls to do more to battle systemic inequality

Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

From local governments to sports leagues, a host of institutions have started taking real action to address systemic inequality in the wake of nationwide protests over police brutality and racism — and the Federal Reserve may not be immune.

Driving the news: Chair Jerome Powell chafed at a question during the Fed's latest policy meeting about the way the central bank's policies have contributed to wealth inequality — a longtime grievance of politicians and market watchers, but a subject rarely broached at Fed press conferences.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow