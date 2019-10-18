U.K. wireless regulator relies on Yahoo Groups to port phone numbers

Verizon's pending shutdown of Yahoo Groups has major implications for British cell phone customers looking to change carriers as Britain's cellphone regulator Ofcom uses Yahoo Groups to handle porting of numbers from one provider to another, The Verge reports.

The bottom line: It's not surprising to hear that nostalgic longtime Internet users would be sad to see Yahoo Groups' demise. It is very surprising to learn that a government or business was using the platform for any sort of mission critical work.