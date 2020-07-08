3 hours ago - Sports

XFL takeover bids due at end of month

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The XFL, a pro football league that went bankrupt in April, received several indicative takeover offers last month, Axios has learned from a source close to the process.

Between the lines: One reason that there may be greater-than-expected interest is that any buyer could have extra runway to relaunch given that established sports leagues remain either closed or diminished due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Non-binding bids were due June 22, while formal proposals are due July 30.
  • Interested suitors came from both the media/entertainment and pro sports worlds, and offers reportedly were for the entire league (as opposed to for select assets).

Go deeper

Kendall Baker
Jun 26, 2020 - Sports

Universities cut sports teams, as they struggle with coronavirus fallout

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As universities scramble to survive the financial fallout of the coronavirus, sports teams are being cut, abruptly ending thousands of student-athletes' careers and exposing a collegiate sports model that many believe is broken.

Why it matters: With concern about the fall football season growing by the day, the fear is that the cuts have only just begun.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerKendall Baker
Jul 7, 2020 - Economy & Business

Sports media's race reckoning

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The national conversation about systemic racism has found its way to the sports media world, forcing companies to address their shortcomings around coverage of race and their own internal diversity.

Why it matters: Sports leagues, teams and athletes have been thrust into the cultural spotlight in recent weeks, as they often are. Now, the publications that cover sports have turned the camera on themselves.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 11,921,616 — Total deaths: 546,318 — Total recoveries — 6,506,408Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 3,035,231 — Total deaths: 132,042 — Total recoveries: 936,476 — Total tested: 36,878,106Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths are rising in hotspots — Déjà vu sets in as testing issues rise and PPE dwindles.
  4. Travel: United warns employees it may furlough 45% of U.S. workforce How the pandemic changed mobility habits, by state.
  5. Education: New York City schools will not fully reopen in fallHarvard and MIT sue Trump administration over rule barring foreign students from online classes.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: A misinformation "infodemic" is here.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow