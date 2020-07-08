XFL takeover bids due at end of month

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
The XFL, a pro football league that went bankrupt in April, received several indicative takeover offers last month, Axios has learned from a source close to the process.
Between the lines: One reason that there may be greater-than-expected interest is that any buyer could have extra runway to relaunch given that established sports leagues remain either closed or diminished due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Non-binding bids were due June 22, while formal proposals are due July 30.
- Interested suitors came from both the media/entertainment and pro sports worlds, and offers reportedly were for the entire league (as opposed to for select assets).