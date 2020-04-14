2 hours ago - Sports

XFL falls victim to the coronavirus

Kendall Baker

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The XFL filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, marking the second straight year that an upstart football league has shuttered without finishing its debut season.

Yes, but: Unlike the Alliance of American Football, which folded due to mismanagement and a lack of funding, the XFL — which was off to a surprisingly strong start — fell victim to the coronavirus.

Why it matters: This reflects how the pandemic has devastated the live sports industry, with sources suggesting that other shoestring leagues could soon meet a similar fate.

What we learned: The XFL is owned by WWE boss Vince McMahon and Alpha Entertainment, and according to the filing, the WWE also owned 23.5% of Class B stock.

  • That came as a surprise, with some pointing to comments McMahon made in the past about the two companies being "completely separate."

What they're saying:

"The XFL got off to a hot start from a viewership perspective, drawing 3.12 million viewers in Week 1. By the time Week 5 rolled around, that number had been cut in half. Still, there were signs of life. The St. Louis BattleHawks had reportedly sold 45,000 tickets to their next game before the league shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak."
— Darren Rovell, Action Network

The big picture: When the original XFL debuted 19 years ago, game broadcasts featured a "sky cam" and mic'd up players — two things the NFL has since adopted. What innovations will the NFL adopt from the XFL 2.0?

  • The reinvented kickoffs were fun (only the kicker and receiver can move before the ball is caught), and I personally enjoyed the shortened play clock (25 seconds instead of 40).
  • But, like its predecessor, the XFL's lasting impact will likely be felt most on the broadcast side of things. The all-access presentation was undeniably awesome, and putting viewers inside the replay booth made for great TV.

The bottom line: As it turns out, it is very hard to start a football league — and virtually impossible amid a pandemic.

  • After the failings of the AAF and XFL, it could be a while before another one pops up, and I remain fully convinced that the only way we'll ever get a sustainable spring football league is if its owned and operated by the NFL.

World coronavirus updates: India extends lockdown for 1 billion citizens

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

India is extending its nationwide lockdown of 1.3 billion citizens until May 3 in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a televised address on Tuesday. The 21-day lockdown was due to end April 14.

By the numbers: India has reported about 10,000 cases and 339 deaths from the virus. Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected more than 1.92 million people and killed over 119,700, per Johns Hopkins. More than 457,000 people have recovered from the virus.

U.S. coronavirus updates: Death toll tops 23,600

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of novel coronavirus cases now exceeds 582,500 in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 2.96 million tests have been conducted and over 44,300 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Tuesday morning.

The big picture: The pandemic is exposing — and deepening — many of the nation's great inequalities.

Dave Lawler

Poll: Limiting coronavirus beats out protecting economy

54% of American workers are “very concerned” about their job security due to the coronavirus crisis, according to polling from Kekst CNC, an international strategic communications firm, shared exclusively with Axios.

By the numbers: That's compared to 41% of Brits, 44% of Germans and 35% of Swedes. Nonetheless, majorities in all four countries prioritize stopping the spread rather than reopening the economy, even if it means a possible economic depression.

