Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Microsoft has been a big winner for stock traders over the past year, delivering gains of nearly 60%. But Sony hasn't been far behind and the two companies are preparing to go head-to-head again in the gaming sphere as Sony releases its PlayStation 5 and Microsoft debuts Xbox Series X.

What's happening: A poll from research firm Civic Science shows U.S. consumers favor the Xbox, with 57% of respondents saying they are more excited for the latest Microsoft offering than its Sony rival. The same result holds true across gender and racial lines.