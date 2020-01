The mobile market, which primarily consists of free-to-play games, brought in about 60% of the cash and increased its share of total revenues to 73%.

The boost was partly driven by large video game franchises entering the mobile market, such as Call of Duty Mobile, which collected $116.8 million in 2019, per THR.

The intrigue: Epic Games' Fortnite was again the top-earning game overall, drawing in $1.8 billion in 2019, down from the $2.4 billion it earned the previous year.

Yes, but: It was a down year for so-called AAA franchises, or "premium" titles produced by major studios. Spending saw a 5% decline year-over-year to $18.9 billion.

But AAA games are expected to recover in 2020, "with highly anticipated releases on the schedule" THR writes.

