The website for the Selective Service crashed Friday amid a spike in concerns over military conscription following the U.S. killing Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Where it stands: The draft was abolished in 1973, and would require congressional and presidential authorization of official legislation, per the Selective Service. Hashtags like #WorldWarThree, #WWIII and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter after Soleimani was killed, per Bloomberg.