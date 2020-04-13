2 hours ago - Sports

WWE live matches continue despite employee's positive coronavirus test

Rebecca Falconer

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The WWE said it plans to continue holding shows in closed sets despite an employee testing positive for the novel coronavirus, starting with its "Raw" event on Monday night.

Why it matters: The WWE is one of the few entertainment and sporting enterprises still holding events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they're saying: "We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times," the WWE said in a statement to news outlets, stressing "only essential personnel" would be at the closed set and that officials would follow health precautions.

  • "We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete," the WWE said in another statement, per Pro Wrestling Sheet, which first reported the news.
  • "The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery."

