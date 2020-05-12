52 mins ago - Health

Wuhan orders all residents be tested for coronavirus

Couples dance in a park next to the Yangtze River in Wuhan, China on May 12. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

Wuhan — the original epicenter of the coronavirus — has ordered all residents be tested for COVID-19 within 10 days following six new infections reported over the weekend, China state media announced Tuesday.

The state of play: The city's first confirmed COVID-19 case since early April was seen in an 89-year-old man on Saturday, the New York Times writes, and five asymptomatic cases were reported Monday.

  • The new cases were made public on Saturday and Sunday, state media said.
  • All cases were in the Dongxihu district, per state media.

Where it stands: There are roughly 11 million people living in Wuhan, which reopened in early April after 10 weeks of sealing off the city and severely restricting movement.

  • Over 3,800 people have died in Wuhan, per officials' tally — but China's coronavirus reporting has encountered considerable skepticism from the CIA and leaders around the world.

China raises coronavirus death toll in Wuhan by 50%

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.2 million people and killed 289,000 worldwide as of Tuesday morning, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.4 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.3 million tests), followed by Spain (over 227,000).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

NIAID director Anthony Fauci, CDC chief Robert Redfield and FDA Commissioner are testifying remotely at a Senate hearing on Tuesday about when the U.S. can safely reopen the economy.

Details: Fauci told the New York Times that he will warn the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that reopening prematurely could cause "needless suffering and death."

Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index Week 9: Americans hate contact tracing

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey, margin of error of ±3.4 percentage points; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

In a best-case scenario, just half of Americans would participate in a voluntary coronavirus "contact tracing" program tracked with cell phones, according to the latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: A strong contact tracing program — identifying people who have the virus and isolating those who have come into contact with them — is the key to letting other people get back to their lives, according to public health experts.

