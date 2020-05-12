Wuhan orders all residents be tested for coronavirus
Couples dance in a park next to the Yangtze River in Wuhan, China on May 12. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images
Wuhan — the original epicenter of the coronavirus — has ordered all residents be tested for COVID-19 within 10 days following six new infections reported over the weekend, China state media announced Tuesday.
The state of play: The city's first confirmed COVID-19 case since early April was seen in an 89-year-old man on Saturday, the New York Times writes, and five asymptomatic cases were reported Monday.
- The new cases were made public on Saturday and Sunday, state media said.
- All cases were in the Dongxihu district, per state media.
Where it stands: There are roughly 11 million people living in Wuhan, which reopened in early April after 10 weeks of sealing off the city and severely restricting movement.
- Over 3,800 people have died in Wuhan, per officials' tally — but China's coronavirus reporting has encountered considerable skepticism from the CIA and leaders around the world.
