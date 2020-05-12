Wuhan — the original epicenter of the coronavirus — has ordered all residents be tested for COVID-19 within 10 days following six new infections reported over the weekend, China state media announced Tuesday.

The state of play: The city's first confirmed COVID-19 case since early April was seen in an 89-year-old man on Saturday, the New York Times writes, and five asymptomatic cases were reported Monday.

The new cases were made public on Saturday and Sunday, state media said.

All cases were in the Dongxihu district, per state media.

Where it stands: There are roughly 11 million people living in Wuhan, which reopened in early April after 10 weeks of sealing off the city and severely restricting movement.

Over 3,800 people have died in Wuhan, per officials' tally — but China's coronavirus reporting has encountered considerable skepticism from the CIA and leaders around the world.

