24 mins ago - Health

China reopens Wuhan after 10-week coronavirus lockdown

Marisa Fernandez

People wearing facemasks stand near Yangtze River in Wuhan. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

China has lifted its lockdown of Wuhan, the city in Hubei province where the coronavirus outbreak was first reported in December, according to the New York Times.

Why it matters: As cases surged in January, China took the draconian step of sealing off the city of 11 million and shutting down its economy — a response that was viewed at the time as only possible in an authoritarian system, but which has since been adopted by governments around the world.

Yes, but: Many countries are beginning to realize reopening businesses and returning to daily public life will be anything but normal. The population's trauma and economic hardships "could linger for decades," the Times notes.

The big picture: Restrictive rules are still in place within Wuhan to stop the virus from re-emerging. Schools are still closed and travel limitations still exist on some individuals and businesses. Public transportation has restarted, but the general population thus far has not been using it in large numbers, per the Times.

  • People can leave Wuhan as long as a government-sanctioned phone app affirms they are not a contagion risk.
  • Families have started to increasingly venture outside in public spaces. Shops have begun to reopen with walk-up counters to buy groceries and other goods without entering the store.

The bottom line, via Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian: The Chinese government has faced growing doubts about the veracity of its coronavirus statistics, especially the total number of deaths in Wuhan, but it's clear that authorities would not reopen the city if they did not believe that the situation there was now under control.

Go deeper... Timeline: The early days of China's coronavirus outbreak

Go deeper

Scott Rosenberg

1-minute read: 10 fact-based steps to a virus crisis

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

News about the coronavirus is so big and coming so fast that it's hard to remember what happened just last week, let alone last month.

Here's the quickest possible review of the story so far — how it happened and how the U.S. lost control.

Go deeperArrowMar 28, 2020 - Health
Axios

World coronavirus updates: Governments tighten restrictions to curb cases surge

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced plans to declare a state of emergency and a 108 trillion yen ($990 billion) stimulus package Tuesday, as several governments announced new restrictions amid a jump in cases.

The big picture: The virus is confirmed to have killed almost 75,000 people and infected 1.3 million globally as of early Tuesday, per Johns Hopkins data. Spain has reported the most cases outside the U.S. (more than 136,000) and Italy the most deaths (over 16,000) as half the planet's population is now on lockdown.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 10 hours ago - Health
Jim VandeHei

The next American struggle: Waiting out the coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

There are now a lot of known knowns about the coronavirus: It's here, it's spreading, it's stressing hospitals, it's crippling the economy, it's slowed only by distance and isolation — and it's sure to get much worse before it gets much better. 

Why it matters: Similarly, there is a sameness to the patterns and known unknowns. So now we hit the maddening stage of waiting.

Go deeperArrowMar 30, 2020 - Health