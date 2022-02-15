Sign up for our daily briefing

Sports media company WSC Sports raises $100 million

Axios

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

WSC Sports, a B2B sports video company, has raised $100 million in a series D funding round, led by ION Crossover Partners, to expand into new verticals and countries.

Why it matters: The Israel-based company's growth reflects the changes rapidly disrupting the sports media industry.

  • WSC Sports licenses artificial intelligence software to media companies and sports leagues that cuts video clips of live sports events and distributes them in real-time.
  • Current clients include the NBA, the NHL, NASCAR, and MLS along with media players ESPN, YouTube TV, Tencent and Bleacher Report.

Details: The new funding will go toward recruiting more than 150 new employees this year and building out products that are adjacent to the sports video work it currently manages, says WSC Sports CEO and co-founder Daniel Shichman.

  • "Because of cord-cutting and because of habits, some media rights owners are going direct to consumer and need to be much smarter with OTT, sports betting, NFTs," Shichman tells Axios.
  • ION Crossover Partners has a history of backing Israeli-founded companies in the media and tech industries, including Taboola, Innovid, SimilarWeb and Fiverr.

By the numbers: The company didn't disclose its latest valuation, but Shichman says its annual revenue is in the "tens of millions" range.

  • With this round, WSC Sports has now raised a total of $149 million. In addition to lead investor ION, existing investors Intel Capital, O.G. Tech and Detroit Venture Partners (Dan Gilbert) also participated in the series D. Intel, O.G. and Detroit all participated in the company's series C, per Crunchbase.
  • The company has around 260 employees across offices in Israel, where its headquartered, New York, Sydney and London. 

The bottom line: "The fact that you can generate any type of content and target it in real-time is really powerful," Shichman said.

Jacob Knutson
27 mins ago - World

Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew in Windsor, England, in April 2021. Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre that alleged that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein arranged for Prince Andrew to sexually abuse and rape her when she was 17 years old, according to court papers filed Tuesday.

Why it matters: The financial details of the settlement were not disclosed, though it came after Andrew lost a bid to have the lawsuit dismissed, setting him up to face a civil trial in the U.S. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary BasuDave Lawler
58 mins ago - World

Putin confirms "partial withdrawal" of troops but signals threat not over

Photo: Kay Nietfeld/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Tuesday that he had decided to withdraw some troops from the border with Ukraine and was prepared to re-enter security negotiations with the U.S. and NATO.

Why it matters: The partial pullback marks the first sign of de-escalation since Russia began its massive military mobilization near Ukraine late last year, but Putin also made clear the threat is not over.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Gunmaker Remington to pay $73M to settle lawsuit with Sandy Hook families

A mourner places a carved wooden cross at a streetside memorial on Dec. 21, 2012, in Newtown, Conn. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Remington Arms on Tuesday agreed to a $73 million settlement of liability claims from nine families of Sandy Hook shooting victims, according to court documents and lawyers for the families.

Why it matters: It's the first time in the U.S. a gun manufacturer has been held responsible for a mass shooting, ABC News reports.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow