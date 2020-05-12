38 mins ago - Economy & Business

Statistics website Worldometer sees unprecedented online traffic

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The appetite for coronavirus stats has grown so big globally that traffic to Worldometer, a statistics website run by a group of international developers, surpassed 1 billion visits in April, in line with major platforms like Reddit and ahead of LinkedIn.

By the numbers: Worldometers.info was the #28 most-trafficked website worldwide this month, according to data and analysis from SimilarWeb.

  • That's up 20.6% in traffic from March and up 36,928% from April 2019.

How it happened: Up until January 2020, worldometers.info relied heavily on organic search to drive traffic to the site, at nearly 80% traffic share. 

  • Come February, direct site traffic began to increase, as more people began specifically typing the URL for the site into their browsers.
  • By April, direct traffic made up more 2/3 of the site's referrals.

Be smart: That trend is indicative of significant increases in brand awareness and recognition of this site in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

  • It could be that once users searching for coronavirus tracking pages found worldometers.info, they repeatedly started going back. 

The big picture: The United States made up the largest share of April traffic going to worldometers.info, at 25.8%, followed by India (8.67%), the UK (6.6%), Canada (5.18%), Germany (3.13%), Australia (2.49%), Poland (2.18%), France (1.73%), Turkey (1.66%), and Brazil (1.65%).

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 4,201,921 — Total deaths: 286,835 — Total recoveries — 1,467,412Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 1,347,936 — Total deaths: 80,684 — Total recoveries — 232,733 — Total tested: 9,382,235Map.
  3. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: Most Americans are on board with contact tracing only if administered by public health officials.
  4. Business: Consumer Price Index posts largest decline since 2008.
  5. World: Putin's spokesman hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus.
  6. 📺 Axios on HBO: Mike Pence and the mask resistance.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

