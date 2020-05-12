Statistics website Worldometer sees unprecedented online traffic
Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios
The appetite for coronavirus stats has grown so big globally that traffic to Worldometer, a statistics website run by a group of international developers, surpassed 1 billion visits in April, in line with major platforms like Reddit and ahead of LinkedIn.
By the numbers: Worldometers.info was the #28 most-trafficked website worldwide this month, according to data and analysis from SimilarWeb.
- That's up 20.6% in traffic from March and up 36,928% from April 2019.
How it happened: Up until January 2020, worldometers.info relied heavily on organic search to drive traffic to the site, at nearly 80% traffic share.
- Come February, direct site traffic began to increase, as more people began specifically typing the URL for the site into their browsers.
- By April, direct traffic made up more 2/3 of the site's referrals.
Be smart: That trend is indicative of significant increases in brand awareness and recognition of this site in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- It could be that once users searching for coronavirus tracking pages found worldometers.info, they repeatedly started going back.
The big picture: The United States made up the largest share of April traffic going to worldometers.info, at 25.8%, followed by India (8.67%), the UK (6.6%), Canada (5.18%), Germany (3.13%), Australia (2.49%), Poland (2.18%), France (1.73%), Turkey (1.66%), and Brazil (1.65%).
