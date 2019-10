The big picture: It was the Nationals’ first World Series championship, and the Astros went into the game as the favored team to win.

The Nationals' victory was all the more remarkable as they came back from being down two runs for most of the game to win the game and make history with their first ever series triumph.

Worth noting: Coming into Game 7, the road team won the first 6 games — the first time that’s happened in a playoff series in any major U.S. sport.

Subscribe to Axios Sports for an in-depth analysis of the game by Axios Sports Editor Kendall Baker.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.