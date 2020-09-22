1 hour ago - Economy & Business

ABC's "World News Tonight" with David Muir is top newscast across key groups

Mike Allen, author of AM

David Muir introduces chief meteorologist Ginger Zee. Photo via ABC News

ABC News tells Axios that for the first time in 24 years, "World News Tonight," anchored by David Muir, is the #1 newscast in total viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49.

Why it matters: In a sign of our times, Muir's dinnertime newscast out-delivered primetime, daytime, morning, late-night and cable.

  • Muir, one of the few news anchors who went into the studio throughout the pandemic, interviewed President Trump, George Floyd’s brother Terrence, and had the exclusive first interviews with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

For the week ending Sept. 13 (Nielsen releases last week's data today), Muir averaged 9 million viewers, NBC's "Nightly News with Lester Holt" had 7 million and the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" had 5.1 million.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Wall Street fears stimulus is doomed

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The fight over a new Supreme Court justice will take Washington's partisan bickering to a new level and undermine any chance for needed coronavirus relief measures before November's election, Wall Street analysts say.

What we're hearing: "With the passing of Justice Ginsburg, the level of rhetorical heat has increased, if that seemed even possible," Greg Staples, head of fixed income for the Americas at DWS Group, tells Axios in an email.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 31,346,086 — Total deaths: 965,294— Total recoveries: 21,518,790Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,858,130 — Total deaths: 199,890 — Total recoveries: 2,615,949 — Total tests: 95,841,281Map.
  3. Health: CDC says it mistakenly published guidance about COVID-19 spreading through air.
  4. Media: Conservative blogger who spread COVID-19 misinformation worked for Fauci's agency.
  5. Politics: House Democrats file legislation to fund government through Dec. 11.
  6. World: U.K. upgrades COVID alert level as Europe sees worrying rise in infections — "The Wake-Up Call" warns the West about the consequences of mishandling a pandemic.
Kyle Daly
4 hours ago - Technology

Why Puerto Rico is still struggling to get online

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Internet connectivity remains a weak link for the disaster-wracked U.S. territory Puerto Rico, and some experts fear a new tranche of Federal Communications Commission subsidies set aside just for the island might not help the people most in need of a broadband connection.

Why it matters: Puerto Rico is locked out of most federal funding available to U.S. states to help expand internet service. The island risks being left behind as carriers expand and upgrade high-speed internet networks elsewhere, even as infrastructure-damaging tropical storms come faster and harder and the pandemic makes broadband even more of a must-have.

