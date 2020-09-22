ABC's "World News Tonight" with David Muir is top newscast across key groups

ABC News tells Axios that for the first time in 24 years, "World News Tonight," anchored by David Muir, is the #1 newscast in total viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49.

Why it matters: In a sign of our times, Muir's dinnertime newscast out-delivered primetime, daytime, morning, late-night and cable.

Muir, one of the few news anchors who went into the studio throughout the pandemic, interviewed President Trump, George Floyd’s brother Terrence, and had the exclusive first interviews with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

For the week ending Sept. 13 (Nielsen releases last week's data today), Muir averaged 9 million viewers, NBC's "Nightly News with Lester Holt" had 7 million and the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" had 5.1 million.