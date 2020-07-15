36 mins ago - World

8 world leaders demand equal access to coronavirus vaccine

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Eight world leaders called on the international community in a Washington Post op-ed Wednesday to ensure that people across the globe have equal access to a future vaccine for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Global demand for a successful vaccine is expected to skyrocket, which could send nations racing to obtain a supply while international organizations scramble to secure equitable access for all countries.

Authors:

  • Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada
  • Sahle-Work Zewde, president of Ethiopia
  • Moon Jae-in, president of the Republic of Korea
  • Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand
  • Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa (also chairperson of the African Union)
  • Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, prime minister of Spain
  • Stefan Lofven, prime minister of Sweden
  • Elyes Fakhfakh, prime minister of the Republic of Tunisia

What they're saying: "While global cooperation in terms of resources, expertise and experiences is paramount for developing a vaccine, manufacturing and distributing it while leaving no one behind will truly put global cooperation to the test," the world leaders wrote.

  • "Therefore, we must urgently ensure that vaccines will be distributed according to a set of transparent, equitable and scientifically sound principles. Where you live should not determine whether you live, and global solidarity is central to saving lives and protecting the economy."

The big picture: The authors argue that developing and distributing a vaccine will be "a cornerstone of strengthening multilateralism for the future."

  • Some experts fear that nationalism and pre-contracted vaccine production may derail such efforts and damage international cooperation.

Go deeper: Moderna's vaccine spurred immune system response to coronavirus

Go deeper

Bob Herman
22 hours ago - Health

Moderna's vaccine spurred immune system response to coronavirus

Moderna's stock rose 16% after hours on this news. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Healthy volunteers who took Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate appeared to generate an immune system response to the virus, and there were "no trial-limiting safety concerns," according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Why it matters: The phase one trial is still small and does not definitively determine how effective the vaccine is. But Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health, which is running the trial, told the Wall Street Journal that these data make it "pretty clear that this vaccine is capable of inducing quite good [levels] of neutralizing antibodies."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 13,405,694 — Total deaths: 580,388 — Total recoveries — 7,451,312Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 3,465,031 — Total deaths: 136,940 — Total recoveries: 1,049,098 — Total tested: 41,764,557Map.
  3. States: Alabama's GOP governor issues statewide mask mandate — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tests positive.
  4. Politics: Fauci says White House effort to discredit him is "bizarre" — Trump says trade adviser Peter Navarro shouldn't have written op-ed attacking Fauci.
  5. Schools: Houston and San Francisco public school districts to be online-only this fall
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
24 mins ago - Health

A consensus is finally emerging on masks

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Four months after the first lockdowns, there's a real possibility of a nationwide consensus on face masks.

Why it matters: As is increasingly the case in our fractured society, states and businesses led the way, finally followed by the federal government.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow