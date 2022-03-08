WHO says it "strongly supports" immediate access to COVID boosters
The World Health Organization said Tuesday it "strongly supports urgent and broad access" to booster doses.
Why it matters: It's a reversal from the organization's previous stance that wealthy countries with large vaccine supplies should forgo booster shots due to a global vaccine disparity.
Driving the news: An expert group convened by the WHO said it supports boosters, "particularly for groups at risk of developing severe disease, given that current COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide high levels of protection against severe disease and death," according to a statement.
- The WHO also said it is monitoring global spread of Omicron.
The big picture: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus last year called for a moratorium on booster doses through the end of 2021, saying wealthy countries should instead donate those vaccines to poor countries.
- The organization earlier this year also said that healthy children and adolescents do not need COVID-19 boosters shots.
Go deeper: WHO director calls for countries to halt booster shots through end of year