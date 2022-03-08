Skip to main content
46 mins ago - Health

WHO says it "strongly supports" immediate access to COVID boosters

Erin Doherty
oe Bruno and Michael Coppi, from Community Pharmacy, give booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines at Goodfire Brewings Booze-ter Clinic, on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
Joe Bruno and Michael Coppi, from Community Pharmacy, give booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines at Goodfire Brewings Booze-ter Clinic in Portland, Maine on January 8, 2022. Photo: Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

The World Health Organization said Tuesday it "strongly supports urgent and broad access" to booster doses.

Why it matters: It's a reversal from the organization's previous stance that wealthy countries with large vaccine supplies should forgo booster shots due to a global vaccine disparity.

Driving the news: An expert group convened by the WHO said it supports boosters, "particularly for groups at risk of developing severe disease, given that current COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide high levels of protection against severe disease and death," according to a statement.

  • The WHO also said it is monitoring global spread of Omicron.

The big picture: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus last year called for a moratorium on booster doses through the end of 2021, saying wealthy countries should instead donate those vaccines to poor countries.

Go deeper: WHO director calls for countries to halt booster shots through end of year

Go deeper