WHO says it "strongly supports" immediate access to COVID boosters

The World Health Organization said Tuesday it "strongly supports urgent and broad access" to booster doses.

Why it matters: It's a reversal from the organization's previous stance that wealthy countries with large vaccine supplies should forgo booster shots due to a global vaccine disparity.

Driving the news: An expert group convened by the WHO said it supports boosters, "particularly for groups at risk of developing severe disease, given that current COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide high levels of protection against severe disease and death," according to a statement.

The WHO also said it is monitoring global spread of Omicron.

The big picture: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus last year called for a moratorium on booster doses through the end of 2021, saying wealthy countries should instead donate those vaccines to poor countries.

The organization earlier this year also said that healthy children and adolescents do not need COVID-19 boosters shots.

