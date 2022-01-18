Sign up for our daily briefing

WHO: No evidence that healthy children, teens need boosters

Ivana Saric

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on July 3, 2020. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

There's no evidence that healthy children and adolescents need COVID-19 boosters shots, World Health Organization Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said at a press briefing Tuesday.

Why it matters: Swaminathan said a WHO advisory group will gather this week to discuss how nations should distribute booster shots. The organization has long called for wealthy countries with large vaccine supplies to forgo booster shots as a global vaccine disparity persists.

  • "[P]utting all of this together, the aim is to protect the most vulnerable, to protect those at highest risk of severe disease and dying," Swaminathan said, singling out the elderly, immunocompromised and health care workers.
  • "There is no evidence right now that healthy children or healthy adolescents need boosters," Swaminathan said. "No evidence at all."

Worth noting: Swaminathan said many of the vaccines have shown a reduction in vaccine immunity against the Omicron variant, but that resulting breakthrough infections by and large do not result in severe illness.

  • Some evidence suggests that vaccine protection against severe illness is also slightly reduced, but more studies are needed in this area, she added.

The Food and Drug Administration last month approved booster shots for teens aged aged 16 and 17.

Zachary Basu
18 mins ago - World

U.S. warns Russia may attack Ukraine from Belarus

Belarus dictator AlexPhoto: Mikhail Klimentyev\TASS via Getty Images

The U.S. believes that Russia may use joint military exercises inside Belarus as cover for an invasion of Ukraine from the north, according to a senior State Department official.

Why it matters: New deployments to the Belarus-Ukraine border in the coming weeks — in addition to the 100,000 Russian troops already encircling Ukraine from the north, east and south — could allow Russia to open up a new front less than 100 miles from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Yacob Reyes
3 hours ago - Health

Government website for free COVID tests launches early

COVID-19 rapid at-home test kits. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The website where Americans can request free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests from the government launched Tuesday and is now accepting orders.

Driving the news: The website went live in its beta phase and is operating at a limited capacity a day before its official launch. Every home in the U.S. is eligible for up to four COVID tests, according to the website.

Margaret Harding McGill
4 hours ago - Technology

AT&T, Verizon extend 5G delay over airline panic

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

AT&T and Verizon said Tuesday they would delay lighting up its 5G signals near a limited number of airports after renewed opposition from the aviation industry over concerns about signal interference.

Why it matters: The CEOs of leading airlines warned of catastrophic disruption to flights if AT&T and Verizon deployed 5G as planned this week.

