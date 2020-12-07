Get the latest market trends in your inbox

2021 World Economic Forum to be held in Singapore instead of Davos

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

The World Economic Forum announced Monday that it will convene its annual meeting this summer in Singapore instead of the iconic Swiss ski town of Davos "in light of the current situation with regards to COVID-19 cases."

Why it matters: Singapore has earned praise for its success in combatting the coronavirus, reporting 58,260 cases since the start of the pandemic and only 213 over the last month, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

  • Europe, meanwhile, has been home to some of the worst-hit countries in the world. The continent has only recently begun to turn its terrifying surge around after weeks of countries tightening up restrictions.
  • "The change in location reflects the Forum’s priority of safeguarding the health and safety of participants and the host community," the news release states.

What they're saying: The forum "will be the first global leadership event to address worldwide recovery from the pandemic," the WEF said.

  • “The Special Annual Meeting 2021 will be a place for leaders from business, government and civil society to meet in person for the first time since the start of the global pandemic," said World Economic Forum founder and executive chair Klaus Schwab.
  • "Public-private cooperation is needed more than ever to rebuild trust and address the fault lines that emerged in 2020.”

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Hospitals across the U.S. reach breaking pointVaccine chief: U.S. could see "significant decrease" in COVID-19 deaths by end of January.
  2. Politics: Giuliani has tested positive for COVID, Trump says.
  3. Vaccine: Initial COVID vaccine supply 10% of original government promise — An alarming number of Americans would reject a COVID vaccine.
  4. World: U.S. sets new coronavirus records while Europe bends the curve.
  5. 🎧 Podcast: Former FDA chief Rob Califf on the vaccine approval process.
Orion Rummler
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rudy Giuliani says he's "feeling good" after coronavirus announcement

Rudy Giuliani listens to Detroit poll worker Jessy Jacob during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Dec. 2 in Lansing, Mich. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani tweeted Sunday night that he's "getting great care and feeling good," hours after President Trump announced that his 76-year-old personal attorney had tested positive for COVID-19.

Why it matters: Giuliani has been traveling the country, and meeting with lawmakers, as part of Trump's legal team to push an unfounded claim that the 2020 election was rigged against the president and that state results should be overturned. He often has not worn a mask at these events.

Axios
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci's "wear a mask" call tops the 2020 "Yale Book of Quotations"

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arriving at a June Senate hearing in Washington, D.C. Photo: Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

NAID director Anthony Fauci's appeal to Americans to "wear a mask" during the pandemic to prevent COVID-19 is the top quote of the year in The Yale Book of Quotations, per AP.

Driving the news: Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the Yale Law School who chooses quotes for the Yale Law School librarian's list first published in 2006, has said he picks ones that are famous or revealing of the spirit of the times — not necessarily eloquent or admirable.

