20 mins ago - Sports

Former Fox execs charged in bribery scheme for World Cup rights

Kendall Baker

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In October 2011, the American soccer world was stunned to learn that the World Cup broadcast rights, which ESPN had owned since 1994, would be moving to Fox for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Driving the news: According to a federal indictment handed down by U.S. prosecutors yesterday, two former Fox executives participated in an alleged scheme to pay millions of dollars in bribes to secure those rights.

  • One of the executives charged is Hernan Lopez, who is now the founder and CEO of podcast company Wondery, which helps produce The Athletic's daily podcast, among other shows.

The big picture: In addition to the charges related to Fox's broadcast rights, the indictment also alleges that representatives from Russia and Qatar bribed FIFA officials to secure hosting rights, confirming long-held suspicions.

  • In December 2010, FIFA awarded the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Russia and Qatar, respectively, choosing their long-shot campaigns over strong contenders like England, Spain and the U.S.
  • More than half of the 22 FIFA members who voted that day have since left the organization under ethical or criminal investigation, so this level of corruption was suspected for years. Now it's in black and white.

The executives allegedly participated in a scheme to obtain the World Cup broadcast rights

Sara Fischer

PGA strikes $680 million TV rights deal with NBC, CBS, ESPN

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The PGA Tour has struck a 9-year rights deal with CBS Sports, NBC Sports and ESPN for around $680 million, Variety reports.

Why it matters: The value of distributing professional golf in the U.S. is increasing as more TV networks clamor to hold live sports rights. In the streaming era, live sports are keeping traditional TV alive.

Zachary Basu

DOJ moves to drop charges against Russians accused of funding troll farm

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Justice Department prosecutors on Monday filed a motion to dismiss charges against the shell companies accused of financing the Internet Research Agency, a Russian troll farm that engaged in a social media disinformation scheme to interfere in the 2016 election.

The big picture: Prosecutors claim that the Russians were essentially able to evade accountability and punishment while taking advantage of the discovery process to potentially harm U.S. national security.

Rashaan Ayesh

Trish Regan exits Fox Business after calling coronavirus a "scam" on air

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Fox Business announced Friday that the cable news network "parted ways" with anchor Trish Regan, after she called the novel coronavirus a "scam" on-air March 9.

The big picture: Conservative commentators, including syndicated radio personality Rush Limbaugh and Fox News' Sean Hannity, have come under fire for minimizing the threat of COVID-19. "For two crucial weeks in late February and early March, powerful Fox hosts talked about the “real” story of the coronavirus: It was a Democratic- and media-led plot against President Donald J. Trump," The New York Times writes.

