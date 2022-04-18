A restaurant run by celebrity chef José Andrés’ non-profit World Central Kitchen in Kharkiv, Ukraine was destroyed by a Russian missile strike, WCK CEO Nate Mook confirmed via Twitter Saturday.

Why it matters: The U.N. warned last month that Ukraine's food supply chain is "falling apart" under stress from Russia's invasion. U.N. World Food Program chief David Beasley said Sunday that there is "no question" Russian forces are using food as a weapon of war in Ukraine.

The big picture: “An update I hoped I’d never have to make. I’m at a @WCKitchen restaurant in Kharkiv, where less than 24 hours ago I was meeting with their amazing team. Today, a missile stuck. 4 staff were wounded. This is the reality here—cooking is a heroic act of bravery," Mook tweeted, alongside a video showing destroyed buildings and burned cars behind him.