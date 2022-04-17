There's "no question" Russian forces are using food as a weapon of war in Ukraine, UN World Food Program chief David Beasley told CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday.

Why it matters: The U.N. warned last month that Ukraine's food supply chain is "falling apart" under stress from Russia's invasion.

Chef José Andrés, who has been working to help feed Ukrainians inside and outside Ukraine, told Axios' What's Next summit earlier this month Russia is using starvation as a weapon of war.

What they're saying: “We’ve seen food depots that have been blown away, I’ve seen places where there’s nothing in these warehouses but food, and that’s not even in Mariupol. And so there is no question food is being used as a weapon of war in many different ways here,” Beasley said.