World Bank prepares $350M to allocate to Ukraine

Erin Doherty

Ukrainian servicemen patrolling along the frontline outside of Svitlodarsk on Feb. 19, 2022. Photo: Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The World Bank on Saturday said it was preparing a $350 million disbursement to Ukraine to be considered by the group's board by the end of March, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: The disbursement would be part of a plan for short- and long-term financing, World Bank President David Malpass said in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, per Reuters.

  • The World Bank package would also include further budget support, per Reuters.
  • The World Bank did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

State of play: The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund earlier this week announced that they were relocating some staff from Ukraine amid rising concerns over a Russian invasion.

Putin tests Russia's nuclear forces

Neil Irwin
Updated 10 mins ago - Economy & Business

The U.S. is now energy independent

Data: Energy Information Administration. Chart: Axios Visuals

For decades, politicians have talked about the U.S. achieving energy independence, a seemingly elusive goal of producing enough fuels to avoid relying on the rest of the world to fill up gas tanks and keep electricity flowing.

The intrigue: It's elusive no more. The U.S. produced more petroleum than it consumed in 2020, and the numbers were essentially in balance in 2021, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Axios
Updated 10 mins ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Elana Meyers Taylor and partner Sylvia Hoffman. Photo by Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images

🛷 Elana Meyers Taylor wins historic fifth Olympic medal

⛸️ Court denies US skaters' appeal to get silver medals from team competition

❄️ The Winter Olympics' COVID strategy worked pretty well

📃 How the system failed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva

📸 In photos: Beijing Winter Olympics Day 15 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)
Zachary Basu
Updated 3 hours ago - World

Ukraine's president criticizes Western "appeasement" of Putin's aggression

Photo: Thomas Kienzle/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a searing criticism of Western inaction against Russian aggression on Saturday, arguing that Ukraine has acted as a "shield" for the past eight years and that Europe's security architecture has utterly failed.

Why it matters: Zelensky's closely watched address to the Munich Security Conference came just one day after President Biden warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine, and that he plans to target Kyiv.

Go deeper (2 min. read)

