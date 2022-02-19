Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Putin tests Russia's nuclear forces

Erin Doherty

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives the instruction to start the comprehensive drill involving strategic forces with Belarussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko from Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia on February 19, 2022. Photo: Kremlin Press Service/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday presided over large-scale drills involving nuclear forces as part of what were called nuclear deterrence exercises, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: Russia's military conducted drills that included launching three missiles that are part of its nuclear arsenal, one day after President Biden said that he is "convinced" that Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine.

State of play: Pro-Russian separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine on Saturday also called for all men in the territory they control to register to fight, per the Times.

  • The military mobilization comes one day after the leaders of the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics ordered the mass evacuation of women, children and elderly civilians to Russia, alleging that Ukraine was preparing a military offensive.
  • Ukraine immediately denied the accusations and the U.S. dismissed the allegations as "further attempts to obscure through lies and disinformation."

Go deeper: Civilians evacuated from eastern Ukraine as pro-Russia separatists warn of war

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden signs stopgap spending bill to prevent government shutdown

President Biden. Photographer: Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden signed a bipartisan bill to extend government funding on Friday that would prevent a government shutdown.

Why it matters: Government funding was set to expire on Friday, but the Senate voted 65-27 on Thursday to pass a stopgap measure to avoid a shutdown. The resolution extends funding through March 11 while Congress works the details of a full-year spending package. 

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Silver medalists Team United States celebrate during the Team Event flower ceremony. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

⛸️ US Skaters file appeal to get silver medals from team competition

📃 How the system failed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva

❄️ The Winter Olympics' COVID strategy worked pretty well

🥽 Giving the VR Olympics another chance

📸 In photos: Beijing Winter Olympics Day 15 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented economic costs" if it invades

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the 58th Security Conference in Bavaria, Munich on February 19, 2022. Photo: Tobias Hase/picture alliance via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris warned Russia on Saturday that it would face "unprecedented economic costs" if it invades Ukraine.

Driving the news: "Let me be clear, I can say with absolute certainty: If Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impose significant, and unprecedented economic costs," Harris said at the annual Munich Security Conference.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow