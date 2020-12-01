If you're feeling like working remotely has killed your lunch break or kept you on email later than usual, you're not alone.

Americans have been working an average of 32 more minutes a day since the beginning of the pandemic, according to research from Atlassian, a big workplace software company that analyzed data on usage of its products across 65 countries.

Why it matters: While 32 minutes may not seem like a lot, that extra time working is adding up and contributing to a rapidly escalating crisis of burnout among American workers.

The trend is consistent across several countries: In Israel, the average professional is working 47 more minutes a day; in India, 32 more minutes; in the U.K., 30; and in Sweden, 25.