We're working longer days during the pandemic

Erica Pandey, author of @Work

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

If you're feeling like working remotely has killed your lunch break or kept you on email later than usual, you're not alone.

  • Americans have been working an average of 32 more minutes a day since the beginning of the pandemic, according to research from Atlassian, a big workplace software company that analyzed data on usage of its products across 65 countries.

Why it matters: While 32 minutes may not seem like a lot, that extra time working is adding up and contributing to a rapidly escalating crisis of burnout among American workers.

The trend is consistent across several countries: In Israel, the average professional is working 47 more minutes a day; in India, 32 more minutes; in the U.K., 30; and in Sweden, 25.

Go deeper

Axios
Nov 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Ousted Trump cybersecurity official calls Rudy Giuliani's election claims "dangerous"

A screenshot of former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Chris Krebs on "60 Minutes." Photo: CBS

Former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Chris Krebs criticized Rudy Giuliani Sunday for making baseless claims about the 2020 presidential election at a Nov. 20 news conference.

Driving the news: When asked in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" what he thought of the news conference, Krebs responded: "It was upsetting because what I saw was [an] apparent attempt to undermine confidence in the election, to confuse people, to scare people."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Obama: Broad slogans like "defund the police" lose people

Snapchat.

Former President Barack Obama told Peter Hamby on the Snapchat original political show "Good Luck America" that "snappy" slogans such as "defund the police" can alienate people, making the statements less effective than intended.

What he's saying: "You lost a big audience the minute you say it, which makes it a lot less likely that you're actually going to get the changes you want done," Obama told Hamby in an interview that will air Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. EST on Snapchat.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Nasdaq's ultimatum

Photo: Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

New diversity and inclusion rules are on the table for some of America's most powerful corporations, courtesy of one of its most powerful stock exchanges.

What's new: Nasdaq is threatening to delist companies that won't move toward having at least one woman and at least one underrepresented minority or LGBTQ person on their corporate boards.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow