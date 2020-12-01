Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
If you're feeling like working remotely has killed your lunch break or kept you on email later than usual, you're not alone.
- Americans have been working an average of 32 more minutes a day since the beginning of the pandemic, according to research from Atlassian, a big workplace software company that analyzed data on usage of its products across 65 countries.
Why it matters: While 32 minutes may not seem like a lot, that extra time working is adding up and contributing to a rapidly escalating crisis of burnout among American workers.
The trend is consistent across several countries: In Israel, the average professional is working 47 more minutes a day; in India, 32 more minutes; in the U.K., 30; and in Sweden, 25.