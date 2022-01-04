Sign up for our daily briefing

A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November

Axios

A ''Now Hiring" sign hangs above the entrance to a McDonald's restaurant in Miami Beach, Fla. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November, according to government data released Tuesday morning.

Why it matters: The numbers, from the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, are the latest sign that the job market is red hot for workers, particularly for employees in lower wage industries.

  • America’s quits rate is now 3%, matching the highest in the two decades the government has kept records. But sectors like accommodation and food services and retail are seeing workers quit at much higher rates — 6.9% and 4.4%, respectively.

Between the lines: These workers weren’t quitting the labor force entirely: 6.7 million people were hired in November, similar to the month prior.

  • Job openings dipped to 10.6 million from 11 million. (That's still higher than at any point before the pandemic hit.)

The bottom line: “It’s not understood in the broader public discussion, people aren’t quitting their jobs to leave the labor force they are quitting their jobs to take other jobs,” said Heidi Shierholz, president of the progressive Economic Policy Institute.

What to watch: These numbers pre-date the emergence of the Omicron variant, which has added a new level of uncertainty in the job market that's still shaking out.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: CDC shortens Pfizer booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — America's health system under pressure from Omicron — Vaccines and prior infections likely prevent severe Omicron disease.
  2. Politics: Judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Navy Seals who refused vaccine — Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation.
  3. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  4. World: China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher — South Africa eases restrictions, says Omicron peak has passed — COVAX head: Focusing solely on boosters is a "dangerous mistake."
  5. Variant tracker
Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Albany DA drops Andrew Cuomo sex crime charge

Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Albany County District Attorney's office said on Tuesday it won't proceed with a misdemeanor sex crime charge against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Driving the news: "While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial," District Attorney David Soares wrote in a statement.

Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Drivers stranded overnight on I-95 after snowstorm slams D.C. area

A closed section of Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, Va. Photo: Handout/Virginia Department of Transportation via AP

Snowbound traffic on Interstate 95 northbound in Stafford County, Virginia — about 30 miles south of D.C. — was at a standstill this morning after an 11-plus-hour overnight ordeal, NBC News correspondent Josh Lederman reported from his car, stuck in the jam.

Driving the news: Hundreds of cars and motorcycles were stranded overnight in freezing temperatures after a crash involving six tractor-trailers brought a 50-mile stretch of the highway to a grinding halt, AP reports.

