Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

The media doesn't own publishing anymore

Data: Parse.ly; Chart: Axios Visuals

A growing number of new web publishers aren't traditional media companies, but rather corporate marketers setting up blogs and websites to lure potential customers with content.

Driving the news: WordPress VIP (WPVIP), the enterprise arm of WordPress.com, is acquiring Parse.ly, a content analytics platform that's used by thousands of digital publishers.

Why it matters: Content marketing is as old as time, but the pandemic has finally pushed thousands of companies to begin embracing the tactic online.

  • The data provided to Axios from Parse.ly and WordPress VIP represents new customers that both Parse.ly and WPVIP have added over the last 3 years. 
  • The total is over 400 combined new customers added. 

Be smart: Niche media content is becoming a powerful customer acquisition tool and retention tool. As a result, more brands are buying content companies.

  • Last week I reported that HubSpot, a publicly-traded sales and marketing software company, is acquiring The Hustle, an email newsletter and content company targeted at entrepreneurs and small business owners.
  • Penn National, a casino operator, invested $163 million in Barstool Sports for a 36% equity stake. Its ownership presumably will help it lure sports bettors.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Feb 8, 2021 - Technology

WordPress VIP acquiring content analytics company Parse.ly

WordPress VIP and Parse.ly

WordPress VIP (WPVIP), the enterprise arm of WordPress.com, is acquiring Parse.ly, a content analytics platform that's used by thousands of digital publishers.

Why it matters: The deal is the first large enterprise software acquisition for Automattic, the parent company to WordPress.com, Tumblr and other tech platforms that enable people to publish content to the open web.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

What Tesla's bitcoin purchase means for the future of the dollar

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Large and respected institutions, including a $1 trillion company run by the richest person on earth are starting to worry about the world's institutions, most notably the stock market and fiat currencies, and they are taking steps to hedge the risks.

Why it matters: Tesla's announcement that it will invest its reserves in bitcoin and gold as well as dollars makes the company part of a growing movement away from the greenback — which has long been the world's primary and most trusted store of value — and the largest and most high-profile company to do so.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
4 hours ago - Health

WHO: "Extremely unlikely" COVID-19 came from lab incident

WHO scientist Peter Ben Embarek. Photo: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

A World Health Organization team researching the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan said Tuesday that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species, per AP.

Why it matters: The Wuhan Institute of Virology, located just under 9 miles from the wet market where some scientists say the outbreak may have began, has been at the center of conspiracy theories over the origins of the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow