A growing number of new web publishers aren't traditional media companies, but rather corporate marketers setting up blogs and websites to lure potential customers with content.

Driving the news: WordPress VIP (WPVIP), the enterprise arm of WordPress.com, is acquiring Parse.ly, a content analytics platform that's used by thousands of digital publishers.

Why it matters: Content marketing is as old as time, but the pandemic has finally pushed thousands of companies to begin embracing the tactic online.

The data provided to Axios from Parse.ly and WordPress VIP represents new customers that both Parse.ly and WPVIP have added over the last 3 years.

The total is over 400 combined new customers added.

Be smart: Niche media content is becoming a powerful customer acquisition tool and retention tool. As a result, more brands are buying content companies.