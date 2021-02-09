Sign up for our daily briefing
A growing number of new web publishers aren't traditional media companies, but rather corporate marketers setting up blogs and websites to lure potential customers with content.
Driving the news: WordPress VIP (WPVIP), the enterprise arm of WordPress.com, is acquiring Parse.ly, a content analytics platform that's used by thousands of digital publishers.
Why it matters: Content marketing is as old as time, but the pandemic has finally pushed thousands of companies to begin embracing the tactic online.
- The data provided to Axios from Parse.ly and WordPress VIP represents new customers that both Parse.ly and WPVIP have added over the last 3 years.
- The total is over 400 combined new customers added.
Be smart: Niche media content is becoming a powerful customer acquisition tool and retention tool. As a result, more brands are buying content companies.
- Last week I reported that HubSpot, a publicly-traded sales and marketing software company, is acquiring The Hustle, an email newsletter and content company targeted at entrepreneurs and small business owners.
- Penn National, a casino operator, invested $163 million in Barstool Sports for a 36% equity stake. Its ownership presumably will help it lure sports bettors.